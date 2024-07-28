Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese continues to live it up in Paris. While she may not be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she’ll certainly return home with a gold medal in slaying — in addition to handbags and new clothes. Today, the All-Star Barbie lived up to her nickname as she took to Instagram to share some new selfies.
In a mirror, Reese is seen rocking a Barbie pink bikini, holding up a phone with a case decked out in pink flowers.. It’s unclear where in Paris she’s staying but in a photo on her story, she hangs out by a pool, surrounded with lush green trees.
Reese might be taking a well-deserved rest from basketball, but as for fashion, she knows no limits. Even overseas, she’s living La Vie en rose.
