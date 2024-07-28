The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)

The All-Star Barbie might be taking a rest from basketball, but her fashion game knows no limits.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA forward Angel Reese gets in position against USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese continues to live it up in Paris. While she may not be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she’ll certainly return home with a gold medal in slaying — in addition to handbags and new clothes. Today, the All-Star Barbie lived up to her nickname as she took to Instagram to share some new selfies.

In a mirror, Reese is seen rocking a Barbie pink bikini, holding up a phone with a case decked out in pink flowers.. It’s unclear where in Paris she’s staying but in a photo on her story, she hangs out by a pool, surrounded with lush green trees.

Reese might be taking a well-deserved rest from basketball, but as for fashion, she knows no limits. Even overseas, she’s living La Vie en rose.

