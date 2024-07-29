Livvy Dunne glimmers in front of Eiffel Tower during Paris Olympics
Livvy Dunne is in France to root on Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she's making sure to enjoy all of the sights and sounds that the City of Light has to offer.
After enjoying some beach volleyball and gymnastics over the weekend, Livvy made sure to stop by the iconic Eiffel Tower for a candid shot.
Livvy was glowing in a white dress while the Eiffel Tower shined bright behind her, and she loved every second of it.
MORE: Geaux USA! Livvy Dunne touches down in Paris to cheer on Team USA
Even the brightest stars in sports get taken aback by the incredible tourist attractions in France, and it's hard to blame them.
While attending the beach volleyball match featuring fellow LSU alum Taryn Kloth and Kriten Nuss, Livvy shared another TikTok that shows just how beautiful the scenery is at the venue.
How could you not want to get an up close look after that?
It's safe to say that Paris is making an impact.
Livvy is enjoying her free time in France before heading back stateside to root on boyfriend Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and ultimately beginning her prep for the upcoming gymnastics season at LSU.
She previously announced she will be returning for her fifth-year of eligibility, so get re
