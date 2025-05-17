The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham steals Caitlin Clark's thunder with spicy pregame Fever fit

The new Indiana Fever guard did not play today in the WNBA season opener, but Cunningham certainly turned heads with her WNBA pregame tunnel fit.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith-Imagn Images via IndyStar
Sophie Cunningham is always daring with her pregame fits.

Now that the 28-year-old guard is with the Indiana Fever, she certainly raised the temperature of the Fever's pregame tunnel runway with an all black, head-to-toe sheer two-piece look to open up the WNBA season to steal a bit of the thunder away from superstar Caitlin Clark.

Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cunningham was ruled out of the game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, but the former Phoenix Mercury star, and Suns on-air analyst, made her mark with an unforgettable outfit.

Sophie Cunningham
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark made her old style mark, debuting the "Rookie of the Year" Kobe 5 PEs for the showdown vs. her old college rival Reese.

The Fever have overhauled their roster heading into Clark's second season, adding Cunningham along with six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner, two-time WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard, two-time WNBA Champion Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner. The Fever also reunited with head coach Stephanie White, who returned back to the fold after a successful run with the Connecticut Sun.

Clark's bestie Lexie Hull also brought her WNBA pregame tunnel A-game in a gray minidress.

If the Fever win today, also be on the lookout for Clark on social media, since the pop culture icon has been known to make hilarious comments when her teammates' looks go viral.

