Why Caitlin Clark had to finally take off her Taylor Swift friendship bracelets

The WNBA superstar had a pretty good reason for ditching her Swiftie swag.

Joseph Galizia

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows off her rings during a second quarter timeout during Iowa football’s game against Northwestern Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows off her rings during a second quarter timeout during Iowa football’s game against Northwestern Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark quickly became one of the most popular athletes in the world over the last calendar year, and the 22-year-old WNBA superstar is not shy about her love for Taylor Swift. 

In fact, Clark began building up a collection of friendship bracelets from the pop icon's worldwide Eras Tour. However, the Indiana Fever star shared that it was finally time to take them all off — and she explained why.

During an interview with Us Weekly on November 13,  Clark revealed that she had so many Swift bracelets that they traveled all the way up her arm, and were even cutting off blood circulation. She explains that this was the core reason for finally shedding them from her attire.

“I had a ton, all the way up the arms. I had to take them off, my circulation was getting cut off," Clark stated. She also added that she had built up such a collection because "everyone was just chucking their bracelets at me.”

While Clark may no longer have the Swift bracelets on, she still has her Swiftie spirit. The Indiana Fever guard attended two of Swift's concerts earlier this month in Indianapolis, where she met Swift's boyfriend, NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

Not only that, but she and Swift both landed on Time Magazine's cover of Inspiring Women in 2024, which also included tennis legend Serena Williams and soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Clark won Rookie of the Year in her first season in the WNBA. She'll look to continue to grow the game for the Fever's 2025 campaign.

