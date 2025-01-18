Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift link at Chiefs game to live out WNBA star's Swiftie dream
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been making the rounds in the sports world since her Rookie of the Year campaign with the Indiana Fever came to an end.
Clark has been spotted at an NBA G-League game with boyfriend Connor McCaffery and most recently an Indy Ignite volleyball game.
Now, she's living out her Swiftie dream and watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in a private suite alongside Taylor Swift.
Clark previously expressed her admiration and fandom for Swift, and now she's rubbing shoulders with one of the biggest stars in the world.
Dreams really do come true.
In the fall, Clark popped up at Taylor Swift concerts on the Eras Tour with some of her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates.
She even proudly rocked a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet that she eventually had to take off.
The winner of the AFC Divisional Round showdown between the No. 1 seed Chiefs and Texans will advance to the AFC Championship Game where they will take on the winner of Sunday evening's showdown between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
