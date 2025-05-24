WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes insane leopard-print Sparks pregame fit
Cameron Brink still isn’t playing for the Los Angeles Sparks nearly a year after a devastating ACL injury ended her rookie WNBA season, but her All-Star fit game has always been there. She’s already crushing this new season before she returns to the court.
The 23-year-old Brink had quite the offseason while she rehabbed her injury with crazy workouts, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, to wowing in a miniskirt and boots winning combo on Wheel of Fortune, to launching her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where they revealed an insane story involving their moms.
Brink is on target to return to play this summer, but her early tunnel pregame entrances are already at a championship level like her all-white tennis skirt look, and her shorts and matching boots.
For Friday night’s home game vs. the Golden State Valkyries, Brink brought her best of the 2025 season so far with this leopard-print coat and matching shorts stunner.
That’s going to be tough to beat in the tunnel this season.
The Sparks clearly need Brink back in her uniform, though, after falling 82-73 to the Valkyries to drop to 1-3 on the season. Until then, she’s going to be winning off the court only. Her latest fit is worth one more look.
