WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes insane leopard-print Sparks pregame fit

The 6-foot-4 forward may not be playing yet for Los Angeles, but she’s certainly displaying some All-Star-worthy fashion.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink still isn’t playing for the Los Angeles Sparks nearly a year after a devastating ACL injury ended her rookie WNBA season, but her All-Star fit game has always been there. She’s already crushing this new season before she returns to the court.

The 23-year-old Brink had quite the offseason while she rehabbed her injury with crazy workouts, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, to wowing in a miniskirt and boots winning combo on Wheel of Fortune, to launching her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where they revealed an insane story involving their moms.

Cameron Brink
Brink posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the offseason. / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Brink is on target to return to play this summer, but her early tunnel pregame entrances are already at a championship level like her all-white tennis skirt look, and her shorts and matching boots.

For Friday night’s home game vs. the Golden State Valkyries, Brink brought her best of the 2025 season so far with this leopard-print coat and matching shorts stunner.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s going to be tough to beat in the tunnel this season.

The Sparks clearly need Brink back in her uniform, though, after falling 82-73 to the Valkyries to drop to 1-3 on the season. Until then, she’s going to be winning off the court only. Her latest fit is worth one more look.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

