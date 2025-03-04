WNBA Toronto Tempo owner Serena Williams rocks biz heels, miniskirt fire fit with tie
Serena Williams may be on the shorter side for the WNBA at 5-foot-9, but as the athlete and competitor she is, she’d probably have made a good player if she didn’t go the tennis route.
The 23-time major champion at least can cheer on a team she has an ownership stake in when the newest WNBA squad — and first Canadian team — the Toronto Tempo take the court in 2026. The exciting announcement came on Monday.
“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Williams. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.”
On Tuesday, Serena kept it about business — with her fit that is. Serena rocked the business miniskirt look with a shirt and tie. She captioned her post on Instagram, “Wearing a business skirt and heels 👠 sign me up @torontotempo.”
Serena can certainly slay a look and has been crushing lately like with her stunning pink top and shorts, and her leopard bikini while taking a dip in the ocean. And she stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
This isn’t Serena’s first rodeo in professional sports ownership either. She has a stake in the Angel City FC women’s soccer team, as well as minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins. Not to mention, TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, the virtual golf league headed by PGA stars Tiger Williams and Rory McIlroy.
Serena will be the perfect face for the new franchise as a powerful woman in sports.
