Dodgers manager Dave Roberts surprises Shohei Ohtani with perfect gift for his dog
Shohei Ohtani’s beloved dog Decoy was a hit all season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and its star, and now is once again at spring training.
Decoy even threw out a first pitch during the season, and then was part of the World Series winning parade along with Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka, and then hilariously stole the show on his MVP award announcement. He even crushed the couple’s big baby news.
The Dutch Kooikerhondje was also the secret weapon in helping land newest Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki to the team.
Now that spring training is going on in Arizona, baseball is back and so is Decoy. After hitting a home run in his very first at-bat, Ohtani shared Decoy playing with too many balls thanks to LA manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani wrote, “Thank you, Doc ⚾.”
That’s every dog’s dream. Decoy certainly looks pleased with the gift.
Ohtani also posted a tiny picture of Roberts next to Decoy. Is that a thank you? Or I want Decoy to kill you for this? Either way, it’s too cute.
The Dodgers are favored to win back-to-back World Series titles with Ohtani and all the talent they’ve acquired. Decoy certainly looks ready for the season. Ohtani should test that arm throwing those balls to him.
