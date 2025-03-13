Shohei Ohtani's Wife Left Awesome Gift For Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs Before Toyko Trip
Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, left some very thoughtful gifts for fellow wives and girlfriends before the contingent took off for Tokyo.
The Dodgers are playing the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series on March 18-19.
Tanaka is not coming on the trip, though she didn't specify why. She is pregnant with the couple's first child.
According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Tanaka left some Hello Kity care packages and a nice note for the WAG's, with some pictures being shared by Nicole Barnes, the wife of Austin Barnes. She also appears to have left them some Japanese treats.
"I wish I could be joining you on this incredible journey to Japan," her note read, in-part. "Take lots of pictures, make unforgettable memories, and enjoy every minute of your adventure! Safe travels and have the best time ever!
We'll be cheering for the Dodgers from Los Angeles! Warmly, Mamiko & Decoy."
Barnes's post was put on her Instagram Story, meaning it's set to disappear, but Fox 11 did post some of the pictures in the above story.
This is the second consecutive year that the Dodgers have started the year overseas. Last year, they started the season in South Korea with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.
The best team in baseball, the Dodgers are coming off a year in which they won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
The Cubs finished tied for second in the National League Central but missed the playoffs.
Yoshinobu Yamamato (LAD) will pitch against Shota Imanaga in Game 1.
