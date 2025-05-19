Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt is head-to-toe cowboy glam for PBR World Finals
Ava Hunt is a Texas native. Being a country girl and hitting the 2025 Professional Bowl Riders (PBR) World Finals in a cowboy fit is right on brand for her.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader has impressed next to big sister and former Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt with her all-black fit for a Chiefs road game, and her dueling leather one at an MLS game, as well as her sizzling red look that stole some of brother Knobel’s graduation thunder this past weekend.
The 19-year-old loves to hype SMU sports in her cheerleader uniform posts, but also show off her Pi Betta Phi sorority hangs with her friends like at their pajamas party.
For her latest fit, she brought out the cowgirl in her for the PBR world title event “Unleash the Beast” at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. She wrote, “Country girl 🐂 Thank you @pbr for the best weekend!!”
Yeehaw.
Ava was there to witness Jose Vitor Leme win his third world championship.
It looks like she had a blast and represented Texas perfectly with her head-to-toe cowboy glam look.
