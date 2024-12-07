Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before ACC championship
Ava Hunt is cheering on Saturday in the biggest game for the SMU Mustangs in decades. She’s certainly ready for it and posted a game day hype photo with her cheer friends.
Ava is youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress — with sister Gracie Hunt, 25, and brother Knobel Hunt, 22 — and a sophomore SMU student.
When she’s not slaying her fits on the sideline next to sister Gracie in runway like competition, or in a white strapless sorority formal gown, Ava’s in her cheerleader uniform for Saturday football. And this Saturday is the biggest of them all for the ACC Championship Game with the Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium — the home of the Carolina Panthers — to take on the Clemson Tigers with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
To show her hype for the game, Ava posted this picture in her uniforms with some of her cheermates with the message “🐎🆙 BEAT CLEMSON,” as in “pony up.”
Ava and crew already won the day with this photo drop and elite message.
The Mustangs are 11-1, while the Tigers are 9-3. At No. 8 in the rankings, the Mustangs may still make the playoffs with a loss, but that’s not what Ava came to cheer for.
