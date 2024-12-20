Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava is ‘obsessed’ with her SMU Pi Phi pajamas in cute selfie
Ava Hunt is getting extra comfortable for the holidays and sharing her favorite sorority pajamas on her Instagram for all to see.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and sophomore SMU Mustangs cheerleader is enjoying her first year as a member for the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She recently hit up formal in a stunning gown, then shimmered in her all-gold dress for a holiday party.
The 19 year old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt slayed at both college and NFL games this season. Her cheerleader trio hype photo for the ACC Championship was epic, and she went toe-to-toe with sister Gracie Hunt at a Chiefs game in a fit-off competition.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's sister Ava cozies up in ab-fantastic fuzzy pajamas
Ava took to Instagram to share her sorority pjs that she’s “obsessed” with in a cute mirror selfie.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava Hunt wows in stunning black miniskirt mirror selfie
Those do look quite comfortable.
Ava will be out of her pjs and back in her cheerleader uniform on Saturday for the College Football Playoff with SMU taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Until then, she can rest comfortably in her Pi Phi pajamas.
