Gracie Hunt, sister Ava stand out in red fits at brother Knobel’s SMU graduation
Saturday was about Knobel Hunt’s college graduation from Southern Methodist University. The Hunt sisters along with mom definitely stood out in their red fits in a family photo, however.
Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt, 26, gradutated from SMU, as did team owner and dad Clark Hunt. Ava Hunt, 19, is currently going to school and is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader who crushes on game days in her uniform like this teammate trio uniform selfie.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares mom Tavia’s Miss Kansas USA throwback photo
The family is heavily involved at SMU and for Knobel’s big graduation, Tavia posted this family photo of her and Clark’s three kids.
The girls definitely stood out in their competing red fits. They have plenty in their wardrobes with SMU and the Chiefs both having red.
It’s also not the first time Gracie and Ava have competed recently in fits like their dueling all-black ones at a road game, and their leather looks at an MLS game.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s can’t-miss colorful fit turns heads at Friday wedding
Mom posted the sweetest and longest message for her son as well on grad day:
“Dear Knobel, The day you were born, God gave us one of our greatest blessings—and watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of the deepest joys of our lives. You’ve always lived up to your name: noble in spirit, strong in conviction, and full of life and love. This milestone—your college graduation—is more than a celebration of what you’ve accomplished; it’s a marker of how far you’ve come. The road hasn’t always been smooth, but you’ve kept going, and that matters more than perfection. Through every high and low, God has been writing a story in you—one of growth, resilience, and redemption. As you step into this exciting new chapter in New York, remember who you are—and whose you are. You are a Hunt, and represent our family, yes—but more importantly, you are God’s. Never forget where you came from, the values you were raised with, and the faith that has always been your anchor. The world may try to redefine you, but your identity is rooted in the eternal—in Christ. Surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you to be your best. Get plugged into a church community where you can grow, be held accountable, and stay grounded in truth. You’re stepping into a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, and the voices you choose to listen to will shape the man you continue becoming. We are so proud of you—not because you’ve done everything right, but because your heart is still open, still teachable, and still reaching for what’s good and true. That is rare and beautiful. Keep seeking God—especially when it’s hard. Remember that growth comes from discomfort. That’s when your faith will become real and your purpose will become clear. You’ll never walk alone. We’ll always be in your corner—praying for you, cheering you on, and trusting God with your future. He’s not finished with you yet. With all our love, Mom and Dad “We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of His will through all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so that you may live a life worthy of the Lord and please Him in every way.” — Colossians 1:9–10”
Congrats to Knobel Hunt even if your sisters and mom steal some of your photo thunder.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’