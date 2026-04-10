Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Upstages Sister Gracie’s Engagement in Bold Dress

Gracie Hunt made headlines when she got engaged to boyfriend Derek Green over Easter weekend. It was her younger sister Ava Hunt and her dress that upstaged the moment, however.

The 21-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava, who is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, has been on a gap year from college where she’s doing mission work abroad.

She was a staple at Chiefs games the year before with fits like this all-black one on the road. She did show up and show out with sister Gracie for the opener in Brazil where the two went makeup-free. She also was around for the Christmas Day game in Dallas where the family is from where she upstaged Gracie.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ava (left) and Gracie Hunt, daughters of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, is seen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

She’d once again steal her sister’s spotlight once again after Gracie’s picture-perfect engagement moment and giant ring. First, she wrote on her post the following: “Easter weekend recap 🕊️🤍💍 Such a special weekend, filled with so much joy, time with the people I love, and sweet reminders of what this season is truly about! And the biggest congratulations to my sister and her fiancé!!! 💍 I couldn’t be happier for you both—your love is so special and it’s been such a gift to watch your story unfold. Cheers to the start of forever and the most beautiful next chapter!! 🥂🤍”

Ava’s dress a showstopper

But she’d steal the thunder in this bold, beautiful dress:

Once Gracie announced her big moment on Instagram, Ava wrote, “SO HAPPY!!”

No doubt the way the Hunts roll the wedding will be extravagant and both the girls will turn heads as always.