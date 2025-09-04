Gracie Hunt, sister Ava share makeup-free looks for Chiefs-Chargers Brazil arrival
The NFL season kicks off starting Friday, September 5, for the Kansas City Chiefs in a special international game in São Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team heiresses Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt will be there, arriving on Thursday together.
The team owned by their father Clark Hunt got in a day earlier where players like Travis Kelce had a rock star welcome.
It’s going to be electric in Arena Corinthians in just the second NFL game ever in the city and Brazil. Last season the Philadelphia Eagles opened their championship season vs. the Green Bay Packers there.
The team the Eagles destroyed in Super Bowl LIX hopes it’s a good omen for them this season.
No matter how the team does, Gracie, 26, and Ava, 20, are always hits at games like their competing black fits last season, and their red battle vs. each other in the preseason.
On Friday, Gracie showed off arriving in Chiefs red with Ava in black where she went kissy face and made her sister laugh while going travel makeup-free.
Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and works as an exec with the team, while Ava goes to college and is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader.
What will they be wearing for the very unique Chiefs game in Brazil on Friday? Stay tuned.
