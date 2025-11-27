Grace Hunt upstaged by Chiefs heiress sister Ava in rare photo for Cowboys game
The Hunt family was back together for Thanksgiving and at a Kansas City Chiefs game where heiress Gracie Hunt was upstaged by her sister Ava Hunt at the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.
Ava Hunt, 19, took a gap year in college to go on a discipleship in Hawaii and has missed most to the games this season. Mom Tavia had an emotional note for her before she left.
Last season, the SMU Mustangs cheerleader Ava was a hit at NFL games with look like her all-black stunner next to Gracie, and then this season with her makeup-free look in Brazil, and this all-red stunner with her family.
And or course next to her 26-year-old sister and former Miss Kansas Gracie.
First, Ava had a heartwarming photo and message for her family on Thursday.
Then she dropped this red and black stunner from the game in Texas where the family is from.
She definitely stood out next to Gracie and the rest of the Hunts.
Ava was missed at Chiefs games and it’s good to see her back. She hopes she celebrating going to another Super Bowl with her family come January as well.
