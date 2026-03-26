Ciara Stuns Next to Cardi B in Epic Backstage Fit-Off at Madison Square Garden
Ciara showed love to Cardi B in what made for quite the duo photo.
The 40-year-old R&B superstar Ciara lives in New York City with husband Russell Wilson playing last season with the New York Giants.
As such, she’s a regular at events in NYC and Madison Square usually with Wilson at New York Knicks games where she crushed him in matching denim fits, and then posing with Knicks cheerleaders, as well as even Jelly Roll.
Ciara and Cardi B have backstage fit-off
On Wednesday night, she hit up the 33-year-old Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” at MSG where she met with the hip-hop artirst backstage for an epic fit off. Ciara also captioned her post, “You left it all on the stage last night @IamCardiB! A time was had! Congratulations on making history! You are such an inspiration to so many! We are so proud of you! 🫶💃.”
Ciara certainly knows how to shine with her fits even if it’s not her show.
Cardi B was dating her own NFL star in Stefon Diggs, but that relationship came crumbling down at the Super Bowl as the then New England Patriots star and her had an ugly end to their relationship after they looked lovey-dovey at the AFC Championship.
Diggs is now a free agent and Cardi B is doing her thing on tour.
Ciara and Cardi B posing for photos was definitely an epic link-up. Too bad it didn’t happen at the Super Bowl.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.