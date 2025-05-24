Ciara’s unreal boots shine in matching denim with Russell Wilson for Knicks-Pacers
Russell Wilson and Ciara had date night at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden while wearing matching fits. Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, they didn’t bring them luck in another loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The couple has been repping NY since Wilson came over this past offseason to the New York Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve been to a few Knicks games where Ciara posed with the cheerleaders, and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns towered over them in a photo. They also recently took in a New York Yankees game for son Future’s 11th birthday with the whole family in matching jerseys where they met Aaron Judge and once again had a large athlete making them look tiny.
After the devastating loss in Game 1 that had celebrity photos like gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee, and Livvy Dunne and sister Julz Dunne age poorly after the epic comeback, Knicks fans were hopeful the home crowd could cheer them on for a victory this time. The loudest cheering, however, may have been for Ciara and Wilson in their denim fits.
Those looks definitely upstaged the game — especially Ciara’s elite boots — for the Knicks, who lost 114-109 and face an 0-2 deficit while having to head to Indiana.
Celebrities like Wilson and Ciara may not have a chance to watch another Knicks game at MSG this season with their fire fits if New York can’t win one on the road starting Sunday.
At least there’s always football season coming up for NY fans to look forward to with Ciara and Wilson.
