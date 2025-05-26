Ciara ditches Russell Wilson for matching jean-shorts fit photo with Jelly Roll
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson were two of the many stars at Madison Square Garden for the last home playoff game for the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Ciara just shared some epic photos from the night including hanging with singer Jelly roll in the exact same jean-shorts fit.
The 39-year-old wife of the New York Giants quarterback has embraced the new vibes of NYC since her husband came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. She even crushed his first official team photo, and then upstaged him at another Knicks game while dancing with the cheerleaders.
They’ve also had a lot of family time in the NFL offseason with their four kids like dressing up in unreal Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday party, and then the family wore adorable matching boys and girls Easter fits, and recently for son Future’s 11th birthday where everyone wore Yankees jerseys and Aaron Judge towered over Russell.
For Game 2, mom and dad got away while rocking matching all-denim fits. Ciara dropped some amazing pics from the night including dancing with the Knicks City Dancers again:
And posing with Russell and rapper Busta Rhymes:
And finally the one with the famous singer Jelly Roll where Ciara ditched Wilson and it looked like she totally coordinated styles with the singer:
That’s amazing.
While her photos were legendary, the Knicks fell into an 0-2 hole with another loss at MSG that night. Fortunately, on Sunday night they got one back vs. the Indiana Pacers which guarantees a Game 5 at the Garden.
Will Ciara and Russ be in the building for it? If so, it will be hard to top these photos.
