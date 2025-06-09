The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff’s bold skirt outshines French Open trophy in glam champ photos

The 21-year-old celebrates in style with fans after winning her second major championship.

Matt Ryan

Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Coco Gauff took down top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim the French Open. The 21-year-old celebrated in style with a fire glam look in Paris afterward.

Gauff won her second major after taking the 2023 US Open title. She returned to the courts of Roland Garros where she was ousted last summer in the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but this time she left as a champion. She also became the first American woman to win the French Open since 2015 with Serena Williams.

Gauff had nothing but love for the fans after winning the French Open. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Right after the match, Gauff revealed a handwritten note she used as inspiration and thanked an unlikely source for it. She then changed clothes to celebrate with fans.

Gauff, who is known for her fashion like this stunning custom yellow dress at the Oscars, wore a brown miniskirt with an ab-revealing top with a blazer on. She posted on IG and wrote, “thank you for celebrating with me paris 🫶🏾 and thank you everyone for all the love you have given me, it truly means a lot 🥹.”

Coco Gauff/Instagram

That’s definitely the way to celebrate in style. The future is so bright for Gauff who will try and add another major to her resume in the US Open at the end of August.

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

