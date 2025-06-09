Coco Gauff’s bold skirt outshines French Open trophy in glam champ photos
Coco Gauff took down top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to claim the French Open. The 21-year-old celebrated in style with a fire glam look in Paris afterward.
Gauff won her second major after taking the 2023 US Open title. She returned to the courts of Roland Garros where she was ousted last summer in the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but this time she left as a champion. She also became the first American woman to win the French Open since 2015 with Serena Williams.
RELATED: Coco Gauff loves custom leather jacket for French Open fit forgetting her rackets
Right after the match, Gauff revealed a handwritten note she used as inspiration and thanked an unlikely source for it. She then changed clothes to celebrate with fans.
Gauff, who is known for her fashion like this stunning custom yellow dress at the Oscars, wore a brown miniskirt with an ab-revealing top with a blazer on. She posted on IG and wrote, “thank you for celebrating with me paris 🫶🏾 and thank you everyone for all the love you have given me, it truly means a lot 🥹.”
RELATED: Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman cheers on tennis star at French Open in rare jersey
That’s definitely the way to celebrate in style. The future is so bright for Gauff who will try and add another major to her resume in the US Open at the end of August.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together