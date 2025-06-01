Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman cheers on tennis star at French Open in rare jersey
The 2025 French Open is underway, marking the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. On Sunday, fans of the sport got to kick off the month of June with a blockbuster showdown between World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and American sensation Ben Shelton, who is the No. 13 seed in the tournament.
Among those in attendance was United States soccer star Trinity Rodman, the estranged daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
Rodman has made a name for herself on the soccer field and officially revealed her relationship with Shelton earlier this year. The couple hard-launched their romance on Instagram on March 17.
MORE: Who is USWNT star Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton?
The 22-year-old Rodman was in Shelton's player box at Philippe-Chatrier rocking a floral Adidas Summer Glow jersey.
The black and white striped jersey features a small crochet flower badge and a chain-stitched Adidas graphic across the chest. It runs only $70, but it is currently sold out on the company's website.
MORE: Trinity Rodman shares sad truth on relationship with former NBA star dad
The 22-year-old Shelton is the son of Bryan and Lisa Shelton, who are both former professional tennis players. He rose to stardom in 2023, including an incredible run in the U.S. Open where he became the youngest men's semi-finalist.
The winner of the Alcaraz-Shelton match at Philippe-Chartrier will advance to the Round of 16 which begins on Monday, June 2. The men's singles final at Roland Garros is scheduled for Sunday, June 8.
