Coco Gauff, New Balance unveil new signature shoe
The qualifying rounds at the U.S. Open tennis tournament are officially underway, which means reigning champion and world No. 2 Coco Gauff will soon return for her title defense.
Ahead of her defense at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, Gauff and New Balance had a special surprise.
The clothing brand unveiled Gauff's second signature sneaker, the New Balance CG2.
Gauff was wearing her debut sneaker, CG1, when she won the title last year.
“I won my first major in the CG1, so that shoe will always be special to me,” Gauff told Andscape in a statement. “Having a signature shoe in the sport of tennis is a dream come true, and getting to build off the first model for the CG2 is another milestone I’m proud of.”
The sneaker will sell for $170 when it officially drops.
News of the CG2 comes on the same day that Gauff's officially collaboration with American Eagle launches.
The U.S. Open will be Gauff's 18th tournament of the year, so hopefully the sneakers will give her the boost she needs to come out on top.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Totes adorbs: 49ers’ Brock Purdy’s wife posts adorable small-town wedding, tears shed
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit