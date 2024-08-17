49ers' Brock Purdy's wife posts adorable small-town wedding; QB sheds tears
Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo had a star-studded wedding at an exclusive estate featured in Vogue. Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna had a friends-and-family church wedding in Des Moines, Iowa, featured in Southern Bride.
The Iowa State Cyclones college sweethearts tied the knot in March, and like any excited newlywed, Jenna Brandt, now taking her husband’s surname Purdy, shared on Instagram a couple of wedding videos with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, plus some of the wedding photos in the aforementioned Southern Bride feature.
Unlike McCaffrey’s summer A-list exclusive swanky New England soiree with the former Miss Universe, the Purdys’ wedding felt more at home and fitting of Brock Purdy’s “oh shucks” demeanor.
It looks like there weren’t many teammates or celebrities like comedian Shane Gillis at the Purdy wedding, although possibly 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire attended, since she posted, “So sweet! We love yall!.” Mr. Purdy was spared any dorky dance moves when McCaffrey’s mom went viral.
The most charming moment of course is midway through the video when Purdy is full of tears when his bride walks down the aisle.
On the field, this is a make-or-break season for Mr. Irrelevant Purdy and the 49ers. After a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes and the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco will have to decide if Purdy deserves the astonishing $60 million per season price tag based on his 17-4 record, two deep playoff runs, and a 71.4 QBR.
If the 49ers decide to give their current QB1 a massively lucrative contract extension, maybe the Purdys will soon have a Vogue spread too.
