Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for Twins first pitch (PHOTOS)
No one can make a crop top look consistently fashionable outside of the gym like Paige Bueckers.
The Connecticut Huskies sensation and burgeoning influencer had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown Minnesota Twins, and she turned out to be a good-luck charm as the Twins crushed the Kansas City Royals 13-3.
Bueckers slayed in the perfect ensemble to match the red and white Twins home jersey with a red crop top, cargo pants, and matching red and white vintage Nike Jordans.
The Jordans were specifically fresh, and it must have been a special moment for Bueckers, given she started to become a legend in Minnetonka, Minnesota, where she was the first high school player to be on the Slam magazine cover and the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Unfortunately for those digging her pink hair, it looks like the 22 year old is back to her usual dirty-blonde color.
So how did the basketball star do with her first pitch? Not bad. A little flip of the ball and then with her usual cool demeanor, made it to home plate no problem.
Bueckers makes it all look easy, and that’s scary for the competition with her goal of winning a national championship for UConn.
