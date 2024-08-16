Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, 'plays' guitar (VIDEO)
The WNBA returned to action last night, and the fit game was especially smoking after a long Olympics hiatus.
Chi-Town Barbie Angel Reese of course had her pregame style game going strong in a black Chanel minidress, and while the Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink is still recovering from her ACL injury, her WNBA tunnel fit was rocking, which was especially fitting given she was handed a custom Sparks-themed guitar from musician and singer St. Vincent.
St. Vincent was there to perform the National Anthem, which turned out to be the lone highlight of the Sparks last night, who unfortunately got destroyed by the New York Liberty, with a stellar 22-4 record, 103-68.
Brink and her teammates, like fellow rookie Rickea Jackson, provide the highlights no matter the score with their pregame tunnel ensembles. Last night was no different.
Brink channeled her inner rocker with the knee-high black boots, matching blouse, and denim miniskirt. She completed the look with her black ACL sleeve.
Not to be outdone was Jackson.
Ball don’t lie indeed with this sleek long-sleeve crop top, cargo pants (which are apparently back), and her signature Skechers.
While the 6-19 Sparks might not be winning on the court, the rookie duo is crushing their fashion game off of it.
