Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired 'apple bottom jeans' WNBA tunnel fit
Angel Reese may not have competed in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, but she’s certainly taking home the gold medal in fashion. While in Paris for the Olympics, Reese spent much time shopping, and posting fun, girly pictures with her besty, Jasmin Reed. And now, with the WNBA season resuming, Reese is already planning out her tunnel fits.
The WNBA season resumes Thursday, August 15, and the Chicago Sky is set to take on the Phoenix Mercury at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Earlier this week, Reese dropped a hint about a tunnel fit she’d like to put together.
Alluding to Flo Rida’s 2007 hit “Low,” Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to say she misses wearing apple-bottom jeans. And of course, she’d have to accompany these jeans with “boots with the fur.” On top, she imagines wearing a Polo shirt to complete her “y2k look.”
Over the course of the past year, the tunnel — which refers to the walkway that connect the locker room to the arena — has served as a runway for WNBA players to show off their fashions as the fanbase and viewership continues to grow. And as partnerships with Good American and Reebok would indicate, Reese is equally passionate about fashion as she is about basketball.
"For me, personal style is about owning the moment and showing off who you are with unapologetic confidence, both on and off the court," said Reese in an interview with Marie Claire.
Anticipation for a killer season from Reese is high. But fans are equally excited to see her stylish fits.
