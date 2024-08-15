The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos

The 21-year-old model and USC student posts some captivating images that highlight her burgeoning career that would make the late Kobe Bryant proud.

Matthew Graham

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kids really do grow up so fast.

The late Kobe Bryant always made it a priority to be a present father to his four daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Carpri after retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers as an NBA legend. From everything fans observe after the tragic passing of he and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant has done a masterful job of giving all of them an exceptional upbringing.

Natalia Diamonte Bryant, 21, seems mature way beyond her years, and always is helping her mom with the two youngest siblings, only 7 and 5. At the same time, Natalia is making her own mark as a blossoming model, where she posted really stylish glam shots on her Instagram page

The oldest Bryant daughter just returned from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where she, mom, and her sisters watched the United States women’s basketball team bring home their eighth straight gold medal, and then shared a touching courtside moment with the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu afterwards.

Sabrina Ionescu and Vanessa Bryant
Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu hugs Vanessa Bryant after the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Natalia also did the typical things any college student would do on their summer break, like go to Disney World with the family and enjoy some vacation time with friends. She also was there for the emotional unveiling of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue in front of the Los Angeles Lakers home arena. 

The University of Southern California film student also shared some new images from her modeling campaign for Victoria Secret’s PINK collection, sporting college looks that are casual chic.

Kobe Bryant would be so proud.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

