Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Kids really do grow up so fast.
The late Kobe Bryant always made it a priority to be a present father to his four daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Carpri after retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers as an NBA legend. From everything fans observe after the tragic passing of he and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant has done a masterful job of giving all of them an exceptional upbringing.
Natalia Diamonte Bryant, 21, seems mature way beyond her years, and always is helping her mom with the two youngest siblings, only 7 and 5. At the same time, Natalia is making her own mark as a blossoming model, where she posted really stylish glam shots on her Instagram page.
The oldest Bryant daughter just returned from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where she, mom, and her sisters watched the United States women’s basketball team bring home their eighth straight gold medal, and then shared a touching courtside moment with the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu afterwards.
Natalia also did the typical things any college student would do on their summer break, like go to Disney World with the family and enjoy some vacation time with friends. She also was there for the emotional unveiling of the Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue in front of the Los Angeles Lakers home arena.
The University of Southern California film student also shared some new images from her modeling campaign for Victoria Secret’s PINK collection, sporting college looks that are casual chic.
Kobe Bryant would be so proud.
