Colorado unveils sick Nike DT Max ‘96 colorway with Shedeur Sanders connection
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes do everything big and flashy like dropping some sick Nike DT Max ‘96 colorway sneakers and matching cleats for Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day.
The shoes are of course dad Deion’s signature shoes that he even just had a custom all-red pair dedicated to his mom Connie. The original Nike Air DT Max 96s come in the black and white color scheme, and were even worn by rapper Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance.
Coach Prime’s quarterback son Sheduer and defensive back son Shilo both participated Friday, as well as first-round lock and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Shedeur showed off the deep ball early:
But that’s not all. He showed off those sweet cleats in Buffaloes silver.
Most experts see Shedeur as a top 10 pick along with Hunter, who many see in the top 3. Meanwhile, Shilo is looking at the late rounds if at all and could end up an undrafted free agent.
With tons of NFL scouts in Boulder, no matter how he performed on the field, Shedeur looked good in those sweet Nike DT Max ‘96s. No doubt, he’ll be wearing something eye-catching for this month’s NFL draft at Lambeau Field.