Deion Sanders’ unreal Texas backyard for sons Shedeur and Shilo
Deion Sanders has plenty of space on his 5000-acre Texas ranch property to build anything he wants. He gave his sons their own space with an insane backyard fit for two football players looking to make it big in the NFL like dad did.
While Deion’s playing days are over and he’s now the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team — where his two sons played — he gets to see them live out their football dreams. Shedeur Sanders is projected as the first or second quarterback off the board with Cam Ward, while defensive back Shilo Sanders’ stock is very murky and he could end up a very late round pick.
While they await their fate, the boys live with dad on his Texas ranch — an amazing property where he took Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to for some fishing during the Buffaloes bye week — but Deion gave them their own space away from the main house where he built a turf football field, a basketball court, and a baller pool and hot tub. Check it out.
That’s one way to get ready for the league in style. It’s a big adult playground for athletes like Shedeur and Shilo.