Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Kendrick Lamar did not disappoint with his Apple Music Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl 2025, and as is par for the course, the symbolism left people guessing. But one item that had people talking was his jacket, which contained an Easter egg that a few eagle-eyed fans picked up on.
While some mistook it for a Florida Gators jacket, the jacket actually alluded to his music.
It appears his jacket reads “Gloria,” which is the name of the closing track on “GNX.”
According to Genius, “Gloria” is a metaphor for his pen game and his rhyming skills, for which he has won several Grammys and even a Pulitzer prize over the course of his illustrious career.
“The woman Kendrick speaks of serves as a conceit, becoming an extended metaphor for the discussion of his craft,” reads an explanation. “Gloria, which means 'glory' in Spanish, becomes a personification of rap glory—his “pen” and the artistic journey it represents. The relationship described symbolizes his intimate and often conflicted bond with his art, reflecting its power to uplift and consume him. In this sense, “gloria” follows in the footsteps of other songs that discuss larger issues in hip=hop, such as ‘I Used to Love H.E.R’ by Common and ‘I Gave You Power’ by Nas.
Lamar's triumphant performance came just a week after he won the Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his 2024 hit single "Not Like Us" at the Grammys. And for those who missed the halftime show, yes, he did in fact, perform the infamous Drake diss during the set.
