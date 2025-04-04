LIVE Updates Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase: Travis Hunter Not Working Out
The Colorado Buffaloes pro day, also known as their NFL Showcase, is taking place on Friday, April 4 on Colorado's campus. Scouts and personnel from nearly every team are expected to be in Boulder, Colorado, with top NFL Draft prospects like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in attendance.
Colorado's pro day will start at 9 a.m. MT with measurements and athletic testing for all participants, like the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and more. In the afternoon will be position drills for linebackers, linemen, quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, and specialists. The NFL Network is televising the event, beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT.
Before the day began, NFL insider James Palmer reported that Hunter is not expected to workout on Friday. With his draft stock relatively secure as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Hunter's decision is not surprising. Will Sanders follow suit and sit out on Friday?
According to the Buffaloes, NFL Network reporters Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger will be in town for the broadcast.
Neither Sanders nor Hunter participated in any drills at the NFL Combine or Big 12 pro day, placing a lot of attention on Colorado's pro day. News of Hunter not participating broke early on Friday morning, but Sanders is still expected to throw and a number of eyes will be on
The celebrity alone of Hunter, Sanders, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders is enough for football fans to tune in. Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo, and wide receiver Will Sheppard were among a number of players who did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine, meaning Colorado's pro day is their best chance to perform in front of NFL coaches and scouts.
Although Hunter is not working out, his star power has still brought a number of NFL personnel to the Buffaloes campus, giving his teammates an opportunity to boost their draft stock in front of the right people.
Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he recently predicted an even faster time in a recent interview with Wyche and fellow NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo.
"I ain't sitting on that," Horn said of his 4.46-second time. "I know I'm way faster than that."
While the Buffaloes' NFL Showcase might not make or break anyone's draft stock, it certainly places a spotlight on Colorado's program on Friday. Will Sanders throw? Can Horn Jr. improve his 40-yard dash time?
Here is the list of Colorado Buffaloes participating (alphabetical order):
LaVonta Bentley, linebacker
Shane Cokes, defensive lineman
BJ Green II, defensive end
Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver
Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
Travis Jay, safety
Justin Mayers, offensive lineman
Chidozie Nwankwo, defensive lineman
Shedeur Sanders, quarterback
Shilo Sanders, safety
Will Sheppard, wide receiver
Cam'ron Silmon-Craig, safety
Herman Smith III, safety
Kardell Thomas, offensive lineman
Mark Vassett, punter
LaJohntay Wester, wide receiver