Deion Sanders flexes custom Polaris snowmobiles in Colorado colors
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders loves to live large. Coach Prime has never been shy about speaking his mind or flexing his luxury lifestyle, but sometimes things just fall in your lap.
Even if a gift is free, however, you still have to show it off.
Coach Prime took to social media this week to show off his latest rides which will be able to get him wherever he needs to go in any weather.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip
The Buffs head coach showed off two custom Polaris snowmobiles that come in Colorado color schemes, including one chrome gold ride that is sure to catch your eye.
Coach Prime flexed his snow-friendly rides in a post on the 'Gram.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football turn up to his song in epic celebration
The snowmobiles prominently feature Coach Prime's signature and the colorways from his iconic Nike Air DT Max '96 sneaker.
That is how you ride in style.
In his second season leading the Buffs, Coach Prime helped the team achieve a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 play, while finishing as the No. 25-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll. Colorado's star-studded roster was led by projected top-five picks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.
The Buffs will kick off their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30, against the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field in Boulder.
