Derrick White loveably recalls vintage Jayson Tatum instructions at Olympics
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White has arrived to Paris for the Olympic Games, where he will play basketball on Team USA. And, you can bet he look’s mighty sharp! Ahead of today’s opening ceremony, White was dressed up in the official Ralph Lauren uniform — composed of a striped shirt, a jacket, and a tie.
RELATED: Angel Reese's hysterical caption about 'fly' Paris activities with fit to match (PHOTOS)
While White is in for a busy few weeks, he took some time to answer questions from fans and the press. In a video shared to the USA Basketball Instagram account, someone asked White “do you know how to tie a tie?” In response, White offered the most full-circle answer.
“I do,” White said. “I watched JT’s tutorial.”
White was alluding to a video called “TIE A TIE,” posted to the internet by his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum shared to the internet when he was 15 years old.
The video went viral at the time, and continues to be a good resource for viewers.
You can watch a young Tatum teach you how to tie a tie above. Because let’s be honest, who can actually remember how to tie a tie?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG
Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
New kicks player?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal