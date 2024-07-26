Angel Reese's hysterical caption about 'fly' Paris activities with fit to match (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese is a basketball superstar and a style icon.
But at the end of the day, she is, first and foremost, a girl, as she declared in a series of Instagram posts by her and her besty, Jasmin Reed. Earlier this week, after a successful weekend at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, Reese made her way to Paris (after a memorable luggage-less stop-over in London) for the Olympic Games. And in the days leading up to the games, she’s been living her best girly life.
RELATED: Bonjour Barbie! Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics (PHOTO)
Fans are living vicariously through Reese’s Instagram Stories, which she has been actively updating since she arrived to Paris. And she knows we’re watching. Today, Reese shared a carousel on her Instagram, in which, she is seen rocking some stylish fits, shopping at Hermes, and checking out really expensive handbags.
As she stunts on both the fans and the haters, she offers a simple sentiment, “getting fly & shopping are my favorite things to do!”
RELATED: Angel Reese turns heads with stunning Louis Vuitton Olympic party look (PHOTOS)
They say the best things in life are free, but Reese offers a beautiful reminder that a little glam never hurt anybody.
