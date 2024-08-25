The Athlete Lifestyle logo

DiJonai Carrington's red hot fit will make you feel close to the Sun

Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington continues to be a WNBA fashion icon with a red hot fit that will raise your temperature.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

DiJonai Carrington has been a queen of the WNBA fashion game and that was no different on Saturday night when the Connecticut Sun traveled to Brooklyn to take on the New York Liberty.

Carrington has consistently delivered some of the best fits in the league and she came through in a big way at the Barclays Center.

The 26-year-old guard showed up with a red hot look that was business at the top and party at the bottom.

MORE: DiJonai Carrington rocks flirtatious denim dress in front of sold-out crowd

Carrington rocked a red dress-length blazer accompanied by red, lace up heels.

You can see for yourself.

Not only is DiJonai a standout in the tunnel, she has been elite on the court.

When you are known as "Seatbelt" and have some of the best perimeter defense in the league, you deliver the fans epic celebrations like this:

Entering Saturday's game against the Liberty, Carrington averaged 12.6 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Playing for a team named the Sun seems appropriate for this level of star.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance

Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)

On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule

Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos

Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion Feed Page