DiJonai Carrington's red hot fit will make you feel close to the Sun
DiJonai Carrington has been a queen of the WNBA fashion game and that was no different on Saturday night when the Connecticut Sun traveled to Brooklyn to take on the New York Liberty.
Carrington has consistently delivered some of the best fits in the league and she came through in a big way at the Barclays Center.
The 26-year-old guard showed up with a red hot look that was business at the top and party at the bottom.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington rocks flirtatious denim dress in front of sold-out crowd
Carrington rocked a red dress-length blazer accompanied by red, lace up heels.
You can see for yourself.
Not only is DiJonai a standout in the tunnel, she has been elite on the court.
When you are known as "Seatbelt" and have some of the best perimeter defense in the league, you deliver the fans epic celebrations like this:
Entering Saturday's game against the Liberty, Carrington averaged 12.6 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Playing for a team named the Sun seems appropriate for this level of star.
