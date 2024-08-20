DiJonai Carrington rocks flirtatious denim dress in front of sold-out crowd
DiJonai Carrington is one of the stars of WNBA style, and her wardrobe remained undefeated ahead of tonight's game between the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks in front of a sold out crowd at the TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics were hosting both teams when they shared photos of their pregame fits and DiJonai did not disappoint.
The 26-year-old star stunned in her short denim dress that set social media on fire.
PHOTOS: Rickea Jackson shines in miniskirt and red hot boots
Carrington made the TD Garden entry tunnel her own personal runway.
While she has been a star of the court this season for the Sun, she has also shined with her performances on the hardwood.
Carrington, widely regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the WNBA, is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
She has started all 24 games for the Sun this season.
The WNBA is here to stay.
