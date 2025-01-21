The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly McGrath rocks feathered cuffs in sparkly bold Ohio State-Notre Dame fit

The ESPN college football reporter brings her championship-worthy look to the College Football Playoff natty.

Matt Ryan

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath walks the field in pregame at Autzen Stadium.
ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath walks the field in pregame at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Despite the game getting interesting late, the most exciting part of the College Football National Championship was ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath’s fit.

While the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish turned intense in the fourth quarter after what looked to be a laugher, McGrath brought her championship-worthy look to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, to upstage the teams.

The 35-year-old has already gone viral with her thigh-high boots and minidress in an interview with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Fighting Irish’s CFP win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinal.

RELATED: Molly Qerim’s sizzling fire-red minidress for CFP natty has Taylor Rooks swooning

On Monday night, she rocked the feathered cuffs in a sparkly bold look while crushing her sideline interviews.

Molly McGrath (right)
Molly McGrath/Instagram

Here she is again with coach Freeman.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac spices up Ohio State-Notre Dame natty in revealing team crop tops

McGrath has been at ESPN since 2016.

She was a cheerleading captain for the Boston College Eagles where she graduated in 2011.She’s married to Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investments professional. Together the have two young sons.

Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath at the Iron Bowl. / Molly McGrath/Instagram

With her cheerleader looks and viral fits, the reporter has over 200K followers on Instagram alone. With looks like her natty fit, it will be no surprise to see that number grow.

Ohio state won, 34-23, in the end. It was still all about McGrath’s look, however, outside of Buckeyes Nation.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

