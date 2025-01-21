ESPN’s Molly McGrath rocks feathered cuffs in sparkly bold Ohio State-Notre Dame fit
Despite the game getting interesting late, the most exciting part of the College Football National Championship was ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath’s fit.
While the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish turned intense in the fourth quarter after what looked to be a laugher, McGrath brought her championship-worthy look to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, to upstage the teams.
The 35-year-old has already gone viral with her thigh-high boots and minidress in an interview with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Fighting Irish’s CFP win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinal.
On Monday night, she rocked the feathered cuffs in a sparkly bold look while crushing her sideline interviews.
Here she is again with coach Freeman.
McGrath has been at ESPN since 2016.
She was a cheerleading captain for the Boston College Eagles where she graduated in 2011.She’s married to Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investments professional. Together the have two young sons.
With her cheerleader looks and viral fits, the reporter has over 200K followers on Instagram alone. With looks like her natty fit, it will be no surprise to see that number grow.
Ohio state won, 34-23, in the end. It was still all about McGrath’s look, however, outside of Buckeyes Nation.
