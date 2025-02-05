The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly McGrath flexes Ole Miss style in sleeveless black top Oxford selfie

The college football and basketball reporter slays her Mississippi fit for Tuesday’s Rebels game.

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium.
ESPN reporter Molly McGrath on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Molly McGrath took center stage for the College Football Playoff with her stunning fits. Now it’s college basketball season and she’s at it again.

During the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Penn State Nittany Lions semifinal game she wowed in thigh-high boots and a minidress and went viral during her coach Marcus Freeman interview. For the national championship between Notre Dame and the Ohio State Buckeyes she stunned in a feathered cuffs sparkling look.

The 35-year-old McGreath hit the road at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, and put on her best Southern look in a sleeveless shirt and jeans while taking a mirror selfie.

McGrath, who has been at ESPN since 2016, is there for the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels game.

The reporter was a cheerleading captain for the Boston College Eagles where she graduated in 2011. She’s married to Max Dorsch, a commercial real estate investments professional. Together they have two young sons.

With her cheerleader looks and viral fits, McGrath has over 200K followers on Instagram alone. Her Ole Miss fit in Oxford certainly shows why.

