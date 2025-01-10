ESPN's Molly McGrath's thigh-high boots, minidress pop in viral Marcus Freeman moment
It was a historic night for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath also found herself in the spotlight in her postgame interview with the Notre Dame head coach after the Irish's dramatic 27-24 "team of destiny" win over the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Orange Bowl in an instant classic and advance to the College Football National Championship game. (Not to mention earning the school a cool $20 million since the Irish don't have to share it with a conference.)
The 39-year-old, sizzling-hot coach, in looks, based on social media's perspective, and NFL job prospects, celebrated his birthday today, and became the first HC of Black and Asian descent to make it to the natty finals.
RELATED: Who is Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's wife Joanna?
McGrath, 35, asked him about it, and Freeman responded, "I don't ever want to take attention away from the team. It is an honor and I hope all coaches, minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn't matter, great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this."
The clip was shared across social media, and lost in the hoopla was McGrath's fantastic all-black fit, which she shared on Instagram, in thigh-high boots (or probably above-the-knee to be precise), minidress, and an awesome sparkly coat to finish off the look.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin confirms ex-wife Layla, son Knox moving to Oxford in X repost
McGrath captioned the post, "Scenes from a special week in Miami 🍊"
For Freeman and McGrath, it was a special week indeed.
