ESPN's Molly McGrath's thigh-high boots, minidress pop in viral Marcus Freeman moment

The ESPN college football reporter had a viral postgame interview with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Her fantastic fit somehow went unnoticed.

Matthew Graham

Oct 21, 2023: ESPN reporter Molly McGrath on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium
Oct 21, 2023: ESPN reporter Molly McGrath on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It was a historic night for Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath also found herself in the spotlight in her postgame interview with the Notre Dame head coach after the Irish's dramatic 27-24 "team of destiny" win over the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Orange Bowl in an instant classic and advance to the College Football National Championship game. (Not to mention earning the school a cool $20 million since the Irish don't have to share it with a conference.)

The 39-year-old, sizzling-hot coach, in looks, based on social media's perspective, and NFL job prospects, celebrated his birthday today, and became the first HC of Black and Asian descent to make it to the natty finals.

RELATED: Who is Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's wife Joanna?

Molly McGrath
Oct 21, 2024: ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath during the Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGrath, 35, asked him about it, and Freeman responded, "I don't ever want to take attention away from the team. It is an honor and I hope all coaches, minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn't matter, great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this."

The clip was shared across social media, and lost in the hoopla was McGrath's fantastic all-black fit, which she shared on Instagram, in thigh-high boots (or probably above-the-knee to be precise), minidress, and an awesome sparkly coat to finish off the look.

Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath/Instagram
Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath/Instagram

RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin confirms ex-wife Layla, son Knox moving to Oxford in X repost

McGrath captioned the post, "Scenes from a special week in Miami 🍊"

For Freeman and McGrath, it was a special week indeed.

Molly McGrath
Molly McGrath/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

