ESPN ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim slays ‘Pretty in Pink’ fit with 1980s vibe
Molly Qerim can rock any color or style and she’s almost always wearing the most standout fit on ESPN’s “First Take.”
The show’s co-host with Stephen A. Smith has rocked many fire looks like her all-denim Canadian tuxedo miniskirt and top, and her fire-red dress at the College Football National Championship, and her highlighter yellow look that really was a can’t-miss, and recently her UConn Huskies jersey and red heels to celebrate her college winning the women’s basketball championship.
She also takes pride when she’s off of the show like her leather miniskirt and jacket combo walking in New York City, and her disappearing fit taking for UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and a low-cut denim top taking in a New York Knicks game.
The 41 year old who just celebrated her birthday, showed she’s also pretty in pink with some unique jeans and a button-up sweater like something out of “Pretty in Pink” in the 1980s.
Spectacular as always. She had the white heels under all the pink as well.
Her $100 million co-host Smith recently recognized Qerim’s fashion game while on the show:
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
The Emmy Award winner Qerim does it again with her pink fashion choice, like all her other choices.