Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big Peach Bowl CFP win

Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers looked unstoppable in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal win over the Oregon Ducks on Friday night. Maybe the only thing that could steal his thunder a little bit on his historic night was his aunt who went viral when TV cameras panned on her.

Mendoza and Indiana were surgeical vs. Oregon in the 56-22 stunner. The Heisman Trophy winner was 17-for-20 passing for 177 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

After the game he was hyped:

"We're a bunch of misfits!"



Fernando Mendoza was HYPED to advance to the CFP natty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wX5yVNVobi — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2026

Now, he’s one win away from bringing the first national championship to Bloomington, Indiana.

His mom Elsa has shared her heartbreaking battle with Multiple Sclerosis and is a true inspiration for the quarterback from Florida.

Fernando Mendoza’s mom, Elsa, will always be his number one supporter: “I believe in you with every part of me.



I’m proud of you, not just today, but every day.” ❤️ https://t.co/aDKpXpJ4TO@IndianaFootball | @rosebowlgame pic.twitter.com/iM1RXkWHYh — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 1, 2026

Elsa was at the game again watching her son’s amazing night.

Mendoza’s aunt goes viral

When the camera panned on Elsa during the game, social media noticed who was sitting next to her.

The cameraman loves Fernando Mendoza’s aunt 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YMBEyiP7Oj — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 10, 2026

Fernando Mendoza aunt is an absolute rocket. 🪵 pic.twitter.com/ViDGdmp33w — Brandon Smith (@whotfisbsmith) January 10, 2026

It’s not quite a Brent Musburger-Jenn Sterger moment, but she definitely turned a lot of heads in an otherwise boring game unless you’re an Indiana fan.

Fernando’s younger brother and redshirt freshman Alberto Mendoza is also on the Hoosiers team.

Both brothers will have a chance to be part of a national champion on Monday, January 19, when the Hoosiers travel to Miami to take on the home team Miami Hurricanes for all the marbles.

Mom will no doubt be there. Will his aunt be as well? If so, the internet will no doubt celebrate.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) after connecting for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Little is known of her as of the is writing, but we will report on who she is when we learn more.

