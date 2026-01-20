Fernando Mendoza's aunt causes stir yet again celebrating Indiana's TD vs. Miami

For much of the night the College Football Playoff National Championship game lacked sizzle. That is until the third quarter when cameras panned on Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza’s family and once again his aunt stood out and caused a stir.

With the focus on the superstar quarterback Mendoza trying to bring Bloomington, Indiana, its first-ever national championship, it puts his family in the spotlight.

His aunt, who was with his mom Elsa and dad Francisco Mendoza Sr., went viral at the Fiesta Bowl when cameras panned on her and social media blew up.

Only up 10-7 in the third vs. the Miami Hurricanes, this blocked punt for a touchdown had the family including the mystery aunt going crazy.

INDIANA BLOCKS THE PUNT AND FALLS ON IT FOR SIX‼️ pic.twitter.com/N1BSrFr4hh — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Cameras would catch their celebration with mom, dad, and aunt all celebrating the huge turn of events.

Fernando Mendoza aunt celebrates the touchdown. | ESPN screenshot

Fernando Mendoza’s dad, mom, and aunt | ESPN screenshot

They’d be seen celebrating a lot more on the night as well, like Mendoza’s incredible fourth-down, fourth-quarter incredible run for a touchdown.

This Fernando Mendoza TD run gave me chills 😳

pic.twitter.com/MXIRNJmzeQ — Danny Healey (@Danny__healey) January 20, 2026

Fans celebrated her being shown on social media as well:

Mendoza’s aunt is back pic.twitter.com/5FLXGbrs2V — Zack Zorovich (@theZORnadO) January 20, 2026

Mom always a star

His mom Elsa has shared her heartbreaking battle with Multiple Sclerosis and is a true inspiration for the quarterback from Florida. His dad doesn’t stand to celebrate as a result to be in unity with her.

The same was true for that big family celebration.

Younger bro is also on the Hoosiers

Fernando’s younger brother and redshirt freshman Alberto Mendoza is also on the Indiana team.

