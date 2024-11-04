Flau’jae shows off incredible abs and bars rapping with Lil Wayne
Flau’jae Johnson is definitely what they call a multi-hyphenate. In addition to being a D1 basketball star at LSU, the 21-year-old is also a rapper signed to the record label Roc Nation. Johnson, who is typically referred to as simply Flau’jae, had an opportunity to perform with one of her heroes on Sunday, November 3 — which also happened to be her 21st birthday.
In an Instagram post, Flau’jae revealed that rapper Lil' Wayne allowed her to perform with him in a “sold out arena.” Lil' Wayne, 42, said that she needed “No mother****ing introduction” before bringing Flau’jae out to join him on stage.
The Georgia native, who is the daughter of the late rapper Camouflage, appeared thrilled as she entered the stage in a stylish black crop top and baggy pants that showed off her toned abs and arms. The crowd sounded like it was going wild for her epic performance.
In the caption of her Instagram post, the young athlete and artist wrote ”THIS WAS THE BEST BDAY EVERR. To New Orleans Matter Fact The Whole State Of Louisiana I Want To Say Thank You For Welcoming Me With Open Arms From Basketball To Music.” She went on to thank Lil Wayne, adding, “The Legacy You Have Paved Will Never Be Duplicated.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani