Flau’jae wows in sparkly see-through gown for 21st birthday
Flau’jae Johnson doesn’t do anything small. For her 21st birthday she went big with a fit as bold as her.
The dual threat rapper and LSU junior basketball star will showcase her basketball skills on Monday for the Lady Tigers’ season opener, but Sunday she celebrated. Flau’jae is known for saying what’s on her mind and for wearing what she wants. For example, she recently wore an insane fit and kicks that exploded like a Nerf ball.
She’s also a rap icon and just dropped a flawless freestyle over the beat to Tommy Richman's hit song "Million Dollar Baby," where her flow will blow your mind.
After all that she also does her own podcast, “Best of Both Worlds” in honor of her basketball and rap skills where she’s had guests on like viral gymnast Livvy Dunne, and where she spits her honest reactions like about the Caitlin Clark trolls after LSU lost to Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in last year’s NCAA tournament.
For her birthday fit, she almost wore her actual birthday suit in a sheer, revealing dress that is truly stunning.
Welcome to 21, Flau’jae. That’s a statement right there.
Last season for the Lady Tigers Flau’jae averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. She will be a key piece for LSU when the season opens on November 4 at home vs. Eastern Kentucky. She was a freshman when Angel Reese and LSU won it all and hopes to do the same for No. 7 LSU this season.
Outside of basketball, she’s also ballin’ with her NIL earnings, in which she’s now at $1.5 million per year, according to On3’s Women’s Top 100 NIL Rankings.
Flau’jae had a lot to celebrate on Sunday, and her incredible birthday fit game was a definite winner.
