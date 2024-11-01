Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as jaw-dropping Poison Ivy
Angel Reese is always an All-Star when it comes to her fit game. She easily won Halloween with her stunning costume.
The Chicago Sky megastar first went Cheerleader Barbie in a post posing as Gabrielle Union’s character Isis from the 2000 movie Bring It On. Then she completely took her Halloween game to another level. She went from a blonde earlier this week, to a redhead for her new look.
But the hair was just the beginning as the 22-year-old Reese had a jaw-dropping transformation to become Poison Ivy by painting her entire body green in an Oscar-worthy Halloween fit. She captioned it, “Don’t touch me I’M POISON! 🍃🌹.”
That look won’t be topped by anyone. Well done Poison Barbie.
Reese is in her offseason until January when she starts playing in the new 3x3 league, Unrivaled, in Miami.
Who knows what look Reese has in store until then, but this might be her best ever.
