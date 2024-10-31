Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Paige Spiranac may not be playing golf professionally anymore, but that doesn't mean she's not still hitting shots toward success. The 31-year-old made a major announcement on social media that sounds just as sweet as sinking a long putt.
Spiranac, who wore a multi-colored low-cut halter top for the announcement, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is partnering up with SportsGrid. The company labels itself as "America's #1 Sports Betting Network" and has grown in popularity due to influencers joining its team. Spiranac, doused in makeup and with her hair done up, says that she's ecstatic about her new venture, and plans on bringing a unique perspective in the world of golf to the SportsGrid family.
SportsGrid Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Stein said the following about Spiranac joining his team in a new press release:
"We are thrilled to welcome Paige Spiranac to the SportsGrid family," Stein claimed. "Her dynamic personality, love for gaming, and connection with sports fans perfectly align with our mission to deliver unique and captivating content. Paige's presence in our casino programming is a game-changer, and we look forward to seeing her elevate our viewers' experience as we pioneer this new category."
Since retiring in 2019, Spiranac has become the most followed golf personality online, especially on Instagram where she has an audience of 4.4 million. She recently caught their attention by teasing some new content on Passes and even went viral for cosplaying as a famous Scooby Doo character for Halloween. This latest achievement for Spiranac is proof that her hard work is paying off.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit