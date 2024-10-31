Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The 31-year-old social media juggernaut provides details on a new exciting opportunity.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac tees off for the 15th hole during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Paige Spiranac tees off for the 15th hole during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. / Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Paige Spiranac may not be playing golf professionally anymore, but that doesn't mean she's not still hitting shots toward success. The 31-year-old made a major announcement on social media that sounds just as sweet as sinking a long putt.

Spiranac, who wore a multi-colored low-cut halter top for the announcement, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is partnering up with SportsGrid. The company labels itself as "America's #1 Sports Betting Network" and has grown in popularity due to influencers joining its team. Spiranac, doused in makeup and with her hair done up, says that she's ecstatic about her new venture, and plans on bringing a unique perspective in the world of golf to the SportsGrid family. 

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac promotes her partnership with SportsGrid on October 31, 2024 / Paige Spiranac on Instagram

SportsGrid Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Stein said the following about Spiranac joining his team in a new press release:

"We are thrilled to welcome Paige Spiranac to the SportsGrid family," Stein claimed. "Her dynamic personality, love for gaming, and connection with sports fans perfectly align with our mission to deliver unique and captivating content. Paige's presence in our casino programming is a game-changer, and we look forward to seeing her elevate our viewers' experience as we pioneer this new category."

Since retiring in 2019, Spiranac has become the most followed golf personality online, especially on Instagram where she has an audience of 4.4 million. She recently caught their attention by teasing some new content on Passes and even went viral for cosplaying as a famous Scooby Doo character for Halloween. This latest achievement for Spiranac is proof that her hard work is paying off.

Joseph Galizia
