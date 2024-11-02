The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck's sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia-Florida

The Bulldogs cheerleader returns to her hometown for a night out in a stunning fit.

Matt Ryan

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after a victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after a victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs are in Jacksonville, Florida, to face the Florida Gators in the annual “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” It’s a homecoming for Beck and his sister and UGA cheerleader, Kylie Beck.

Kylie, 19, has made a lot of headlines this season with her fit game. On Halloween, she ditched her cheerleader uniform for a Victoria’s Secret fit. She also wore a seductive cowgirl fit in Texas and rocked a short minidress for a Sabrina Carpenter concert, while even upstaging Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in a side-by-side photo.

Before the big Bulldogs-Gators showdown, Kylie rocked a white fit that showed off her flawless legs while having a night out with her friends.

She definitely has model looks with her tall, slender figure.

The sophomore Kylie no doubt has a lot to cheer about being back home. Her brother is having a tremendous season for No. 2 Georgia with almost 2000 yards passing and 15 touchdowns entering Saturday’s game.

It will no doubt be a party-like atmosphere in Jacksonville, but Kylie got it started early with her stunning fit.

