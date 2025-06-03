Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield swoons over his French Open kit
Ayan Broomfield has been in Paris supporting her longtime boyfriend, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, during his run in the 2025 French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.
While Tiafoe has been making major waves on the court during his run at Roland Garros, which has included four consecutive straight-set victories, it is not the only thing fans are noticing.
Tiafoe has been rocking a brand new kit from Lululemon for the tournament, which has drawn rave reviews.
Among those who love his baby blue look is Broomfield, who couldn't help but swoon over his matchday fit in a post on social media.
"I'm sorry, but [Lululemon], this may be my favorite kit, ever," she wrote on X.
Tiafoe was also feeling the look.
The 27-year-old American, who is ranked No. 16 in the world, returns to action on Tuesday, June 3, in a quarter-final showdown against No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. The match is set to take place on the court at Philippe-Chatrier beginning at 7:20 a.m. ET.
The winner of Tiafoe and Musetti will advance to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 12 Tommy Paul.
The men's singles final at Roland Garros is scheduled for Sunday, June 8.
