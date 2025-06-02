Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe Odds for French Open Quarterfinals (Musetti Favored to Advance)
Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe are set to meet for the eighth time in their careers on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open.
Even though Tiafoe holds a slight edge in their overall head-to-head (4-3, including a 3-2 advantage on the main tour), Musetti is heavily favored to win on the clay surface.
Let’s look a little deeper into how these two stack up against one another on Tuesday morning’s match.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe Odds
- Tiafoe +340
- Musetti -475
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 7:20 a.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
Lorenzo Musetti: How Did They Get Here?
Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 8 seed at the 2025 French Open, has excelled to last eight players with wins over Yannick Hanfmann, Daniel Elahi Galan, Mariano Navone and Holger Rune — dropping just two sets along the way. This run continues an excellent clay season that has featured a runner-up finish in Monte Carlo and semifinal runs in both Madrid and Rome.
Musetti now faces Tiafoe, who is a familiar opponent with whom he shares a 3-4 career head-to-head record. But Musetti has won two of their three meetings on clay surface — including a hard-fought three-set victory at the 2023 Rome Masters. The Italian’s blend of tactical variety and clay-court comfort gives him the edge in this surface-specific matchup. Musetti has never won the French Open, but his current form suggests he's a legitimate title contender this year.
Frances Tiafoe: How Did They Get Here?
Frances Tiafoe, the No. 15 seed, has made a surprise run to the 2025 French Open quarterfinals, turning around what had otherwise been a disappointing season. He entered the tournament with a 13-12 record and ranked just 40th in the race to Turin. Tiafoe has caught fire at the right time as he’s advanced to the quarterfinals without dropping a set. His wins over Roman Safiullin, Pablo Carreno, Sebastian Korda and Daniel Altmaier have showcased his aggressive baseline play and powerful serving, key components of his recent surge.
Despite his 4-3 overall record against Musetti, Tiafoe sports a 27-32 career record on clay and it remains his weakest among all surfaces. The two last faced off at the 2024 Cincinnati Masters on hard court and Tiafoe cruised to a straight-sets win en route to the final. Tiafoe has never won the French Open and he has an uphill battle against a clay court specialist like Musetti on Tuesday.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe: What the Odds Say
Given Musetti’s consistency on clay and his history of success against Tiafoe on the surface, oddsmakers believe the Italian should cruise to a victory on Tuesday, pegging him as a -475 favorite.
