Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe End U.S. Men's French Open Drought
Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe just did what no American duo has done since the '90s.
On Sunday afternoon, Paul defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin to become the first American man since Andre Agassi in 2003 to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals. Tiafoe was quick to follow, dispatching Daniel Altmaier under the lights on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
This is the first time in 29 years that two American men are into the last eight at Roland Garros. Pete Sampras and Jim Courier were the last American duo to accomplish the feat in 1996 when both advanced to play each other in the quarterfinal matchup.
And as if it doesn't get any crazier? Neither Paul nor Tiafoe were born yet.
Paul defeated Popyrin in straight sets after playing two back-to-back five-setters, including a comeback from two sets down against Marton Fucsovics in the second round.
Paul made few errors in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win, holding on 13 of his 14 service games. This is his first time making it past the third round at Roland Garros.
"I'm enjoying it a lot," Paul said after his win against Popyrin. "It was nice to get a straight sets win today and give the body a little rest. As much as I love the five-setters, I definitely like the three-setters a little bit better."
Tiafoe, on the other hand, hasn't dropped a set at this year's tournament. His only close calls have been the first set opening tiebreaker in his third-round match against fellow American Sebastian Korda and a third set tiebreaker against Altmaier.
"I don't think anyone's really thinking that I would be in this position," Tiafoe said in his post-match press conference following his fourth-round win.
"But at the same time, now that I'm here, let's win. There's nothing more fun than winning. Once I get my feet going and the match is under me, I'm dangerous."
Tiafoe takes on eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday, while Paul will face ATP World No. 2 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Both Musetti and Alcaraz are in red-hot form on the clay this season, with Musetti reaching the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 final and Alcaraz winning both the Monte-Carlo and Rome Masters 1000.
